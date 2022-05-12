No injuries after boat fire in Georgian Bay Township

A boat has sunk in the waters of Georgian Bay after a fire late Thursday Afternoon.

Officials with the Georgian Bay Fire Service say nobody was on board when a 35-foot boat in the water near Picnic Island Road caught fire sometime before 5 p.m. Thursday.

An employee at a nearby marina first noticed the blaze. One person was treated for smoke inhalation but was not sent to hospital.

The boat sunk. Salvage crews spent hours on the scene trying to retrieve it from the waters.

There's no word on what caused the fire.