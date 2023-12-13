No injuries after bullet goes through window of apartment in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood

Toronto police say no injuries were reported after a bullet went through the window of an apartment in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of Flemington and Replin roads at around 11:30 p.m. for reports that multiple gunshots had been fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered evidence of gunfire, police said.

Police also confirmed that a projectile went through an apartment window in the area but no one was injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.