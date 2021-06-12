No injuries after car collides with bank building in Langley

A driver and workers at a Langley bank were lucky to walk away uninjured after a car crashed into a building Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Coast Capital Savings at the intersection of 200th Street and 41st Avenue.

Images from the scene show a grey Hyundai sedan lodged inside the bank, a wooden column from the building's covered sidewalk severed and resting atop the vehicle's back windshield.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the scene, but no one was injured enough to require a trip to the hospital, according to Langley RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales.

Beales said the driver of the car had mixed up the brake and gas pedals and "jumped the curb."

He said collisions between vehicles and buildings can sometimes lead to violation tickets for the drivers, but that the responding officers look at the "totality of the situation" in determining whether an offence occurred.

No tickets were issued as a result of Saturday's crash, Beales said.