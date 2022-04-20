No injuries after car crashes into busy Kitchener playground

People at a crowded Kitchener park are shocked no one was injured after a car left the roadway and collided with a play structure.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon, when a blue Honda Civic sedan drove into the base of the playground equipment.

“I was just there with my son and I saw a car – boom – hit,” witness Steven Bell told CTV News. “I didn't see anything, hear anything, until the last minute.”

Bell was steps away from where the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener, at the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive.

The park was full of families enjoying the sunshine when, the car reportedly hopped the curb from the nearby plaza. The vehicle drove on the grass and over a basketball court, narrowly missing several children playing there, before colliding with a play structure.

Bell said after witnessing a similar crash at the park a few months ago, he has no plans to come back.

“The God’s honest truth, I will not come back here until they put barriers up or until they change something,” he said. “Because kids could get killed – not just one. He could have took out three kids before he would've stopped, right? So I'm not bringing my kids, I'll go to another park.”

As of 6 p.m., emergency crews including paramedics, police and firefighters were on scene, but it was not yet clear what caused the crash.