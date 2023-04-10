No injuries after chlorine leak at Saanich Commonwealth Place

A popular rec centre in Saanich has reopened after it was briefly closed following a chlorine leak on Friday.

The district says the chlorine leak was detected around 4 p.m. Friday, and that the rec centre's emergency shutoff was immediately engaged.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building and air quality at the facility was considered safe.

The district says there was no risk to the public and that no injuries were reported.

Saanich Commonwealth Place maintenance staff quickly found the source of the leak and were able to make repairs in time for the rec centre to reopen for regular service on Saturday.

The rec centre is home multiple pools, a weight room, an aerobic studio, dance studio, five multi-purpose rooms and a full size gym.

It's also home to a Greater Victoria Public Library branch, a café and a gift shop.

