No injuries after collision involving school bus on Manitoulin Island

A school bus on Manitoulin Island was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police were called at 8:18 a.m., along with Sudbury-Manitoulin paramedics, following a report of a collision involving a school bus on Emery Road in Gordon Township.

"The passenger vehicle and the school bus were travelling in opposite directions," the OPP said in a news release.

"As the vehicles navigated a curve, both resulted in sliding into one another."

Police said the school bus had seven students on board and there were no injuries to people in either vehicle.

"The OPP wants to remind drivers to adapt driving to the road or weather conditions," the release said.

"These include reducing speed, avoid sudden maneuvers to stay in control at all times and to increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles so you have more time to react and stop."