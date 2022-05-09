No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.

A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.

Police said a commercial motor vehicle, possibly carrying a front-end loader, hit the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge just after 1 p.m. on Monday. The collision caused the huge piece of concrete to fall, smashing through the guard rails as it crashed down onto the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said the concrete slab appears to be the bridge's strike plate, which is installed to protect the bridge in the event of a collision.

Police said this is the third time in half a year the bridge has been hit, but this time the strike plate didn’t stay up,

Given the size of the slab and the speed with which the accident happened, police said it's fortunate no one was hurt.

“[It's] extremely lucky," said OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis. "If there were any vehicles following closely behind the vehicle that struck the strike plate when it fell… it could have been horrific results.”

A large piece of the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge in Brantford fell onto highway 403 after being struck early this afternoon. @ColtonWiensCTV and I are LIVE from the scene for @CTVKitchener News at Six! pic.twitter.com/OsnTA5o8Mi

As of 7 p.m. Monday, Highway 403 eastbound had reopened. Westbound Highway 403 lanes will remain closed "for an extended period of time," police said in a tweet.

Southbound lanes on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway were open. Northbound lanes remained closed.

UPDATE: #Hwy403 eastbound lanes are now open. Westbound lanes will remain closed for an extended period of time. Wayne Gretzky Pkwy southbound lanes are open. Northbound lanes remain closed. @BrantCommunity @CityofBrantford #BrantOPP ^cv https://t.co/tGnltpLl0J

Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage or information to contact them.