No injuries after crash involving hydro pole


Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle crash involving a hydro pole. Nov,. 14, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

No injuries are reported following a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole and street lights in the city.

London fire posted to social media just after 12 p.m. about a single vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole in the area of York Street and Wellington road.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

After being on scene for about an hour and a half, crews have now cleared the area.

