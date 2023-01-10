No injuries after dramatic crash on Malahat highway

Mounties in the West Shore say no one was injured after a two-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the Malahat highway on Friday afternoon.

The crash shut down traffic in both directions of the highway for about an hour near Goldstream Provincial Park at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Police say the crash was a result of a dramatic rear-end collision.

Traffic along the northbound lane of the highway stopped suddenly, causing a 2007 Chrysler Sebring to slam into the back of a 2021 Subaru Forrester, police say.

The force of the crash caused the Chrysler to wedge itself underneath the Subaru.

"Remarkably, no injuries were reported in this collision," said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a release Tuesday.

Saggar notes that hundreds of commuters were delayed by the crash and that the driver of the Sebring was prohibited from driving.

That driver is now facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, according to Saggar.