No injuries after driver crashes into Palmerston grocery store

No one was hurt after a driver slammed into the front of a Palmerston, Ont. grocery store.

OPP say it happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Foodland on Main Street. Police say the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal.

The store had to be shut down for the rest of the day for repairs but it is expected to reopen Thursday.

No charges are expected.

