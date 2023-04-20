No injuries after driver strikes car with 'large metal wrench' in Saanich road rage incident
A driver was arrested in Saanich Thursday morning after an apparent road rage incident involving a large metal wrench.
The incident began at approximately 7:23 a.m., when the West Shore RCMP received a report of a disturbance near the Trans-Canada Highway and the Millstream Road offramp in Langford.
Police say a verbal altercation occurred between the driver of a Honda Civic and the driver of a Toyota RAV4 while the vehicles were stopped in traffic.
"The driver of a Toyota RAV4 exited his vehicle and hit the Honda Civic with a large metal wrench before getting back in his vehicle and driving toward Saanich," the West Shore RCMP said in a news release.
Mounties responded to the scene and advised Saanich police the suspect vehicle was heading their way.
The vehicle was eventually stopped along McKenzie Avenue, near Glanford Avenue, in Saanich.
One man was arrested at the scene for mischief under $5,000 and driving without due care and attention, according to police.
No one was injured in the altercation. The suspect vehicle was towed and morning traffic along McKenzie Avenue was significantly delayed.
