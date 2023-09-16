No injuries after early morning house fire

Chatham-Kent fire crews attended a house fire on Wellington Street East around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of the first-floor windows. Firefighters quickly knocked out the fire on the first floor and continued to work on the flames that spread to the attic.

Emergency services and police were also on scene.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the estimated damage is not known at this point. The investigation is ongoing.