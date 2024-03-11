No injuries after early morning house fire in central Regina

Regina fire crews reported no injuries following a house fire in the city's Heritage neighbourhood.

Crews responded to the incident on the 1700 block of Toronto Street in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Firefighters reported the working blaze was under control at around 5:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.

A fire inspector was expected to attend the scene to conduct an investigation in the cause, according to a post from Regina Fire.

