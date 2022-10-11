No injuries after early morning house fire: Regina Fire

No one was injured after a fully involved house fire early Tuesday morning, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Princess Street shortly after 5 a.m.

The fire is under control with an investigator now on the scene.

No other details are available.

@Regina_Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on the 700 block of Princess St just after 5am. Fire is under control with searches complete. No injuries reported. Investigator is on scene. #yqr pic.twitter.com/PnrNiZjtck