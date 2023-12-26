No injuries after explosion damages three Greater Sudbury homes
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Officials are investigating after an explosion caused a residential fire in Hanmer recently, damaging three homes.
Emergency responders were called at 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 23 to an address on Park Avenue in Hanmer “in relation to an explosion and residential fire,” police said in a news release.
“The explosion and subsequent fire affected three houses in the area. The fire was extinguished by firefighters.”
Criminal investigators are working with the fire marshal to determine what caused the explosion.
“At this time, no injuries have been reported in relation to this incident,” police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171, ext. 2341, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
