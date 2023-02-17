No injuries after families escape duplex fire in Courtenay, B.C.

A two-storey duplex in Courtenay, B.C., was damaged by fire Thursday evening in a blaze that may have been started by a candle in a bedroom.

"There is a story of a candle, but crews will have to get in to determine that," said Courtenay Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Welsh late Thursday.

"We’ll get back for an investigation [Friday,]" he said.

Crews were called to the home in the 1200-block of Joshua Place shortly after 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a second-storey window on one side, according to Welsh.

He says there were families in both sides of the duplex, including a care facility, but everyone was out and accounted for after the blaze.

They were being assisted by personnel from Emergency Social Services following the fire.

"Crews did a great job knocking down the fire," said the deputy fire chief.

"The oriented strand board (OSB) and everything, a lot of the newer construction can get away really fast, so crews did a great job of knocking that down," he said.