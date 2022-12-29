No injuries after farmhouse fire in Oro-Medonte
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Fire crews in Oro-Medonte were busy Wednesday night tackling a blaze that took more than three dozen firefighters to get under control.
The fire broke out at an abandoned farmhouse on Line 10 South around 7:30 p.m. It took nearly 3 hours for approximately 40 firefighters to get the fire under control.
Support resources from Severn Fire were also used.
No injuries were reported, but the house is considered a total loss.
Fire officials have not determined a cause.
