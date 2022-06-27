No injuries after fire at Cambridge food processing plant

A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at a food processing plant.

The Cambridge Fire Department was called out to the incident around 5 p.m. in the area of Boxwood and Maple Grove Drive.

On Tuesday morning, officials said they were no longer on scene and roads had been reopened.

Cambridge Fire added while people had to be evacuated from the building, no one was injured.

Fire prevention teams will be on scene Tuesday to determine the cause, but officials said it has not been deemed suspicious.

Boxwood Drive is closed between Vondrau and Maple Grove Road in Cambridge. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/Rpor658ioP