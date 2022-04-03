No injuries after fire at former Baysville General Store
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
A working smoke alarm may have saved the life of two people after an early morning fire in Baysville Sunday.
Fire crews were called to the former Baysville General store on Bridge Street around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. The owner was upstairs sleeping at the time but was awoken by the smoke alarm. Both people inside at the time managed to get out uninjured.
The fire appeared to have started on the main floor but worked its way throughout the structure through the walls.
Crews estimate approximately $300,000 but say the building is not a total loss.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but it is not suspected to be suspicious.
At its peak, 30 firefighters were battling the blaze due to the significant size of the building.
-
Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-EssexApril showers bring May flowers and this week will have no shortage of rain, starting Sunday with flurries or showers in the forecast.
-
Sudbury police recover weaponGreater Sudbury Police received a weapons complaint Sunday around 6:30 a.m..
-
Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not availableOntario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
WECHU to host community catch-up immunization clinics for studentsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a number of community clinics over the next several months to ensure students in grades 7-12 are caught up on their vaccines.
-
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shootingPolice in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.
-
Student robotics club defies expectations, going from underdogs to championsAlthough they called themselves "The Thunderbots," the members of the Spectrum School Robotics Club were definitely the underdogs.
-
Animal tranquillizer detected in growing number of human overdose deaths in OntarioA powerful drug used to sedate horses and cattle is creeping into Canada's illicit drug supply and has been detected in a growing number of human drug poisoning deaths in Ontario.
-
It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: expertsExperts say now is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, shots for kids and preparing for wider fourth doses.
-
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passesA 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.