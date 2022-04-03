No injuries after fire at former Baysville General Store

A working smoke alarm may have saved the life of two people after an early morning fire in Baysville Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the former Baysville General store on Bridge Street around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. The owner was upstairs sleeping at the time but was awoken by the smoke alarm. Both people inside at the time managed to get out uninjured.

The fire appeared to have started on the main floor but worked its way throughout the structure through the walls.

Crews estimate approximately $300,000 but say the building is not a total loss.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but it is not suspected to be suspicious.

At its peak, 30 firefighters were battling the blaze due to the significant size of the building.