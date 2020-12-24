Officials say no one was injured after the engine and cab of a UPS truck caught on fire in Kitchener on Christmas Eve.

The fire happened on Thursday morning at 30 Duke St. W. It started in the engine and extended into the cab of the truck, officials say.

Firefighters were able to pull as many packages as they could out of the back of the truck and they're now being transferred to another vehicle.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire isn't blocking any vehicles, but is impacting LRT service. The truck is parked on a curb.

Officials say some packages may have been damaged by water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The vehicle is likely a write-off due to extensive damage to the engine and cab.