No injuries after fire on Empress Street: Regina Fire

Regina Fire said on Twitter that no injuries were reported after a structure fire on the 1100 block of Empress Street on Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet, crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke.

“Firefighters made entry and controlled the fire quickly,” Regina Fire said.

The fire is under investigation.

Crews on scene of a structure fire 1100 Blk Empress St. Heavy fire and smoke conditions on arrival. Firefighters made entry and controlled the fire quickly. Searches completed and no injuries reported. Fire will be under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/LZ4iVIotPl