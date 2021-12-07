No injuries after fire south of Jasper Avenue: EFRS

Edmonton Fire responded to a building on fire just south of Jasper Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:39 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of 100 Avenue and 114 Street to a three storey rooming building on fire.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof, but it's not yet known how much of the interior was damaged or where in the building the fire started.

The fire was declared under control at 8:11 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire. It’s not known if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.