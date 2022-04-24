No injuries after garage fire in Innisfil
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Fire crews in Innisfil responded to a garage fire in a residential neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Officials were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday on Victoria Street near Yonge Street. According to Innisfil Fire, a detached garage that measured about 30ft by 50ft, was fully engulfed when crews got to the scene.
The fire was contained and did not spread to any neighbouring structures.
Fire officials tell CTV News that there were no injuries reported.
Fire prevention officers are working to determine the cause.
