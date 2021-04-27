No injuries after garage fire spreads to neighbouring home in Mount Forest

No one was hurt following a garage fire that spread to the home next door in Mount Forest Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Church Street around 10:30 a.m.

All occupants managed to get out safely. The fire is not considered suspicious.

The area of Church Street and and Albert Street was closed for the investigation.

#WellingtonOPP @mintofiredept @wellnorthfire on scene of fire involving 2 houses on Church St. #MountForest no injuries to report ^km pic.twitter.com/Mi2MPPmKUd