No injuries after garage fire spreads to neighbouring home in Mount Forest

Garage and house fire in Mount Forest, Ont. on April 27, 2021. (OPP)

No one was hurt following a garage fire that spread to the home next door in Mount Forest Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Church Street around 10:30 a.m.

All occupants managed to get out safely. The fire is not considered suspicious.

The area of Church Street and and Albert Street was closed for the investigation.

#WellingtonOPP @mintofiredept @wellnorthfire on scene of fire involving 2 houses on Church St. #MountForest no injuries to report ^km pic.twitter.com/Mi2MPPmKUd

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 27, 2021