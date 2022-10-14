iHeartRadio

No injuries after GRT bus goes 'off the scheduled detour route'


A Grand River Transit bus appears to be in a precarious position on the ramp where Madison Avenue South joins Charles Street East on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Robyn Letnick)

A picture of a city bus in a bit of tight spot in Kitchener is attracting some attention online.

On Wednesday, a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus appeared to be jammed along the ramp where Madison Avenue South joins Charles Street East.

Pat Morabito with GRT said the vehicle “went off the scheduled detour route.”

Morabito said no injuries were reported and the bus was towed from the area.

