No injuries after house fire in east Regina

No injuries were reported following a house fire in east Regina Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene on the 2500 block of Lacon Street shortly after 3 p.m.

According to a post on X by Regina Fire, the blaze was quickly controlled by crews.

“Searches are complete with no injuries reported,” the post reads.

The fire is under investigation.

