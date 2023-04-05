No injuries after house fire on Rae Street, garage fire on Montreal Street

No one was injured in a house fire on the 1300 block of Rae Street Tuesday night, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

According to Regina Fire, crews were called to the house shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished with no neighboring houses affected, Regina Fire said.

An investigation is underway.

Regina Fire said then at around 11:00 p.m. a crew returning from another call discovered a garage fire on the 1900 block of Montreal Street.

“A couple other crews were dispatched to assist with extinguishment [and] no injuries were reported,” Regina Fire said in a tweet.

The garage fire also remains under investigation.

