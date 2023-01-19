No injuries after house fire sparked in Langford, B.C.
No one was injured after Langford Fire Rescue was called to a house fire in the Olympic View neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Fire crews were called to the fire in the ground floor suite of the house on Golden Spire Crescent just after 9 a.m.
Firefighters from Langford and its mutual aid partners, Colwood and View Royal, arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the suite.
"When the crews came we searched the whole building," said Simon Chadwick, acting Assistant Chief of fire prevention for Langford Fire Rescue.
"Luckily, the residents evacuated, but we did have a small fire in the basement suite," he said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to firefighters.
Chadwick says the residents were first alerted to the fire through a triggered smoke alarm and the smell of smoke, which prompted them to vacate the house and call emergency responders.
The assistant fire chief adds that early detection of the fire and the quick response from fire crews kept damage to a minimum.
The upper portion of the house received minor smoke damage but residents are expected to be able to stay in the space. Meanwhile, damage to the bottom suite has made it uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
