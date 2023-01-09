No injuries after hydrogen leak at N.S. power plant in Cape Breton

Emergency crews were called to a report of a hydrogen leak at Nova Scotia Power’s Lingan Generating Station around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The Scotchtown Volunteer Fire Department, along with Cape Breton Regional Police and a hazmat team responded to the facility in Lingan, N.S., and quickly closed the two roads to and from the plant to the public.

Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Jacqueline Foster confirmed there was a hydrogen leak from a cooling system outside the station.

The scene has been cleared after what fire officials confirm was a hydrogen leak at the Lingan Power Plant today. Scotchtown’s fire chief adds there were no injuries & no damage. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/0iNoDm5ibh

Foster said the plant was evacuated as a precaution, and first responders were notified.

Scotchtown Volunteer Fire Department chief Ray Eksal told CTV Atlantic Monday afternoon there was no immediate threat to area residents.

Eksal and Nova Scotia Power confirmed there were no injuries, and there was no damage at the facility.

Emergency crews cleared the scene and reopened the roads shortly after 2 p.m.

Foster said workers were back on site about a half-hour later.

She added Nova Scotia Power will do an internal review to figure out what happened.