No injuries after industrial building fire in Duncan

No one was injured after a massive fire tore through an industrial building in Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at a business in the 2900-block of Boys Road at approximately 6 p.m.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say two officers were conducting foot patrols in the area when they noticed a large plume of black smoke.

The officers attended the scene and made sure the building was evacuated, according to police.

The nearby Duncan RV Park was temporarily evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The fire was under control by 8 p.m. and residents of the mobile home park were allowed to return home.

Police say there were no injuries reported and all people associated with the business have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the fire prior to police and firefighters attending is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.