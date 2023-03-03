No injuries after industrial drill bit falls off moving truck on Malahat Highway

Mounties say it's fortunate no one was injured when a roughly 5.5-metre (18-foot) industrial drill bit fell off the back of a moving truck on a Vancouver Island highway Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the Malahat Highway near Aspen Road, according to a news release from West Shore RCMP.

Northbound traffic on the road was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours while police and crews dealt with the massive object, which Mounties estimated weighed between 10,000 and 15,000 pounds (roughly 4,500 to 6,800 kilograms).

Police said the drill bit fell off the truck after the straps securing it "broke loose." No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene and received a ticket for "insecure load" under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

According to the regulations, the fine for operating a commercial vehicle with insecure cargo on a highway is $598.

When a giant drill bit fell off the back of a truck on the Malahat, @WestshoreRCMP were on the scene. Big thanks to the public for being patient with the reduced lanes while the bit was safely removed.



