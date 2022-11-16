No injuries after Kelowna driver crashes into office building
A woman "accidentally pressed the accelerator" and drove through the window of a building in Kelowna Wednesday, according to local police.
The incident occurred while the "elderly female driver" was attempting to park in the 1800 block of Cooper Road, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.
Images shared by Mounties show the silver Subaru covered in broken glass and lodged inside an office. A door can be seen hanging from its upper hinges inside the office, and part of an interior wall of the building appears to be missing.
"This caused significant damage to the building and to the office on the other side of the window," police said in their release.
"Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire and the BC Ambulance Service all attended and are thankful there were no injuries."
Police added that the driver was sober and "very remorseful for what occurred."
"There are no criminal charges being sought as this appears to have been an inadvertent act," police concluded.
