No injuries after large barn fire near Mount Forest
Firefighters from three municipalities responded to a large barn fire near Mount Forest in the early hours of Sunday morning.
In a tweet, Wellington North Fire Services said when they arrived the barn was “fully involved” and firefighters conducted defensive operations.
Crews from Minto Fire and a tanker from Grand Valley Fire aided in efforts to put out the flames.
Wellington North Fire Services said there were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
While the exact cause of the fire has not been determined, it’s not considered suspicious, Wellington North Fire Services said.
At approx. 2:05 this morning, WNFS with mutual aid from all 3 Minto Stations and Grand Valley Fire with a Tanker, attended a large barn fire on Sideroad 5E. The barn was fully involved on our arrival and defensive operations took place There were no injuries to FF or residents.— Wellington North Fire Service (@wellnorthfire) July 31, 2022
