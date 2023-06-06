iHeartRadio

No injuries after potential firearm-related incident in Innisfil


Police respond to a dispute outside a residence on Butler Street in Innisfil on Tues. June 6, 2023 (Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography).

No injuries were reported after an incident in Innisfil Tuesday evening.

South Simcoe Police were called to a home on Butler Street in Alcona shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a dispute potentially involving a firearm.

When police arrived, a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

