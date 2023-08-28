No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed

No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.

Fire crews responded to the fire early Monday morning on the 900 block of Angus Street according to a social media post.

According to Regina Fire, flames spread from the tent encampment on a vacant property to a neighbouring house and shed.

“Crews quickly extinguished the fire to prevent further damage,” Regina Fire said in the post.

No other details were provided.