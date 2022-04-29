No injuries after school bus is rear-ended on Highway 11
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say no one was seriously injured when a school bus with students on board was rear-ended on Highway 11 Friday morning.
The collision blocked the southbound lanes at Line 9 in Oro-Medonte for less than an hour, police say.
They say the bus was driveable, but another school bus was called in to pick up the children and bring them to school so officers could investigate the situation.
According to paramedics, the other driver sustained "extremely minor" injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any charges at this point.
-
'Make peace, not war': Toronto students rally to support UkraineHundreds of students from three Ukrainian immersion schools in Toronto rallied at Nathan Phillips Square Friday calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.
-
B.C. disaster program upgraded to help flood victims, quickly aid in other disastersThe British Columbia government is overhauling its program that provides assistance after a disaster, making more people and businesses affected by last November's catastrophic flooding immediately eligible for help.
-
Local advocates celebrate Canadian Blood Services dropping ‘discriminatory’ donation policyOn Thursday, Health Canada announced that it had lifted the ban that prevented gay and bisexual men from donating blood. Today, local advocates in London, Ont. are celebrating the news.
-
This man walks 10 kilometres a day picking up trash in downtown HalifaxWith a mechanical claw and garbage bag in hand, Brian Cooper walks up to 10 kilometres a day, picking up trash through the streets of downtown Halifax.
-
New staff member saves Victoria daycare from losing spaces, but struggles remainA Victoria daycare has bought itself time through a last-minute hire, after nearly being forced to tell two dozen families their children would no longer have a child-care spot. The non-profit group says its position highlights a greater problem in our work force.
-
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex to close for five months in JuneThe Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex is set to close for five months this summer.
-
Non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas postponed, AMC saysA non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas has been postponed until after a workplace investigation can be completed.
-
Hot and dry: What the Farmer’s Almanac is saying about B.C.'s summer forecastAccording to the Old Farmer's Almanac, much of the country is in for a "sizzling summer," with "very warm, dry" conditions expected for parts of B.C.
-
A crowning achievement: 95-year-old volunteer warms hearts and newborn heads at Queensway Carleton HospitalQueensway Carleton Hospital shows appreciation for long-time volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.