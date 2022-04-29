No injuries after school bus is rear-ended on Highway 11

Police say no one was seriously injured when a school bus with students on board was rear-ended on Highway 11 Friday morning.

The collision blocked the southbound lanes at Line 9 in Oro-Medonte for less than an hour, police say.

They say the bus was driveable, but another school bus was called in to pick up the children and bring them to school so officers could investigate the situation.

According to paramedics, the other driver sustained "extremely minor" injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any charges at this point.