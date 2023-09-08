No injuries after school bus leaves road in Habitant, N.S.

No one was injured after a school bus crash outside Canning, N.S., Friday morning.

Kings District RCMP say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash, involving a school bus, in Habitant, N.S., at approximately 8:50 a.m.

RCMP say they learned the bus had been travelling on Canning Aboiteau Road when it left the road.

Officials say there were 10 people on the bus -- nine students and one driver -- who were all assessed by EHS as a precaution, and released at the scene.

A second bus was called to the scene to take the students to school.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

