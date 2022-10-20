No injuries after small plane crashes near Fort McMurray

No injuries were reported after a plane crash in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Emergency crews were called to the Grande Forestry Runway around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of the crash from the pilot.

The 32-year-old man flying the plane and a 35-year-old man who was a passenger, both residents of Fort McMurray, were located uninjured.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has taken over the investigation.