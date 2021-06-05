No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing in Thames Centrre, Ont.
A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field just north of London Friday night.
Middlesex County OPP along with members of the Stratford Police Service responded to the call just before 7 p.m.
A small Cessna plane was experiencing mechanical issues over London, that's when the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field off Wellburn Road, south of Elginfield Road in Thames Centre.
The pilot, the lone occupant was not injured.
The investigation is continuing.