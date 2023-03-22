No injuries after structure fire in Paris, Ont.

Woodslee Avenue in Paris, Ont. has reopened after crews responded to a structure fire at a commercial building Wednesday morning.

Brant fire prevention officer Doug Kellam said three fire trucks were called to the fire around 7:10 a.m.

As of just before 11 a.m., all but one had cleared the scene and the road had reopened.

Kellam said the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. No one was injured.

A damaged estimate is not available yet.

ROAD CLOSURE: #ParisOntario Woodslee Ave is closed between Lee Ave and Grand River St N due to a structure fire. ^nk pic.twitter.com/2w5EAV6Ofq