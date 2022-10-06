iHeartRadio

No injuries after Thursday morning crash


Two vehicles collided at Oxford Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway on Oct. 6, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

No injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Oxford Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 9:30 a.m.

Both the sedan and small SUV seen involved in the crash sustained heavy damage with airbags deployed.

