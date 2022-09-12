iHeartRadio

Angus trailer fire causes significant damage

An office trailer was destroyed by fire Sept. 12, 2022 . (CTV News Barrie)

No injuries were reported, but significant damage was sustained after a fire in the heart of Angus Monday.

According to Fire officials, crews were called to a blaze on Mill Street shortly before 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a fifth-wheel trailer fully engulfed.

Officials believe the trailer was being used as an office facility.

The fire chief says the trailer is a total loss.

