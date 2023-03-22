No injuries after trailer fire in Essa Township

No injuries were reported after a trailer fire in Essa Township Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a property on the 11th Line around 8 p.m. this evening. Fire officials tell CTV News it happened in an old RV that was under renovations.

According to firefighters the owner was thawing a frozen line with a torch when the wall caught on fire.

The trailer is considered a total loss with damage estimated at approximately $8,000.