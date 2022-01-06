No injuries after transport truck and pickup collide on Highway 402

No one was hurt following a collision between a transport truck and a pickup truck on Highway 402 west of London Thursday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Glendon Drive.

One lane will be closed in both directions for a good portion of the morning as crews try to remove the vehicles.

Meanwhile, Lambton OPP officers are on scene of a transport rollover on the 402, east of Nauvoo Road. No one was hurt.

OPP are urging motorists to use patience and slow down as parts of the region are seeing snowfall causing slick road conditions.