No injuries after two-alarm fire tears through Brampton home
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
No injuries have been reported after a large two-alarm house fire in Brampton.
Brampton Fire & Emergency Services responded to a home on Gatesgill Street, in the area of Main Street and Bovaird Drive, shortly before 10 p.m.
Peel police said the home was fully engulfed in flames and that neighbouring houses were being evacuated.
At around 11 p.m. police said that the fire had been extinguished and that no one was injured.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while crews continue to deal with the blaze.
There is no word yet on how the fire started.
