No injuries after two-vehicle crash in Kitchener


The intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West is seen on Google Maps. (Google Maps)

Waterloo regional police say the intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West, which was previously blocked by a collision, has reopened.

In an email to CTV News, police said no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash..

In a tweet posted at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, police said the intersection was closed and asked drivers to find alternative routes.

In an update posted at 6:10 p.m., police said all roads in the area have reopened.

Police said one of the drivers was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

