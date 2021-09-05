No injuries after vehicle crashes into a Lakeshore business

There were no injuries reported after a vehicle crashed through the front window of a Lakeshore dollar store, police say.

Essex County OPP, Lakeshore Fire and Essex Windsor EMS attended a business on Notre Dame Street in Belle River Sunday morning for a vehicle into a building.

A photo of the scene shows the vehicle had gone over the parking barriers and into the front window which was completely shattered.

Police say there were no injuries to the driver of the car or anyone inside the business.