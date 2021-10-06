No injuries after vehicle plunges into Bradford canal
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
Police charged one person with careless driving after a vehicle plunged into the canal in Bradford Wednesday evening.
South Simcoe Police say the driver got out of the car before it went into the water in the area of Canal Road and Peterman Lane.
The incident prompted a large response from police, firefighters and paramedics to make sure no one else was in the vehicle.
They quickly confirmed the driver was the only occupant.
A tow arrived at the scene and removed the vehicle from the water.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
