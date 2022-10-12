No injuries after water balloons smash through windshields along Vancouver Island highway
The windshields of two vehicles were shattered on Monday evening after two young men allegedly threw water balloons off a highway overpass.
Saanich police were called to the overpass around 10:30 p.m. for reports of the damage.
The drivers did not initially know what caused the damage, but could tell it was some sort of large, heavy object, police say.
"The weight of the water balloons and the height at which they were dropped combined to create enough force to completely smash the windshields," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.
"The drivers of the vehicles were not injured and fortunately did not lose control of their vehicles after the impact," he said.
Officers went to the overpass near Mackenzie Avenue and Interurban Road and reportedly found two men with a bucket of water balloons beside them.
Police say there was evidence on the damaged vehicles that indicated that it was water balloons that shattered the windshields.
The two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested for mischief under $5,000.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.