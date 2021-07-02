No injuries after weapons incident on Walpole Island First Nation

A 29-year-old man is facing several charges following an incident involving a firearm on Walpole Island First Nation.

Tuesday evening police responded to the area of Squirrel Island Road for a reported weapons incident.

Police, including members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and OPP Crisis Negotiators responded to the area and took a man into custody without incident.

The suspect has been charged with the following offences:

Pointing a firearm,

Possession of a weapon for Dangerous Purpose,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts),

Assault with a weapon, and

Discharge firearm with intent

The suspect is expected to appear in court in Sarnia at a later date.

No injuries were reported.